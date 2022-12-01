InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $7.31 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,009 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned 0.32% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $7,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 1st quarter worth $688,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 389,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,584,000 after purchasing an additional 111,816 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 283.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,382,000 after purchasing an additional 551,205 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EMXC traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,580. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.82. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $63.04.

