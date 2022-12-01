InterOcean Capital Group LLC Purchases 117,963 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 851,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,963 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned 0.51% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $14,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 343.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

ProShares Short S&P500 stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,339,773. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $17.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average of $15.89.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.