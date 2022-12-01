InterOcean Capital Group LLC Purchases 19,482 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 299,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,482 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 2.0% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $49,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 56.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352,721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,968 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in PepsiCo by 36.7% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,171,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 24,735.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,310 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $184.93. The stock had a trading volume of 69,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,299,312. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.52. The company has a market capitalization of $254.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $186.62.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

