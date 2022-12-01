InterOcean Capital Group LLC Purchases 21,302 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,302 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 1.9% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $46,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.87.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $189.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,433. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $164.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

