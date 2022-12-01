InterOcean Capital Group LLC Sells 2,535 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 234,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $6,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,472,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 922.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 96,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 87,122 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 271,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after buying an additional 44,478 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 85,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 25,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter valued at about $674,000.

PAUG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,242. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average of $28.51. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $30.51.

