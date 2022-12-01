Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Intevac Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $5.74 on Monday. Intevac has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92.

Get Intevac alerts:

Institutional Trading of Intevac

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVAC. Westerly Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intevac by 17.5% during the first quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 690,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 103,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Intevac by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,266,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after purchasing an additional 362,884 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intevac by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 220,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intevac during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in Intevac in the first quarter valued at $678,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems primarily in the United States and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

Featured Stories

