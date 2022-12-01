Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the quarter. Casella Waste Systems comprises about 1.2% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Casella Waste Systems worth $14,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWST traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.91. 2,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,032. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $92.75.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CWST shares. StockNews.com cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 19,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $1,582,979.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,337.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 26,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,180,820.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,715,178.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 19,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $1,582,979.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,337.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,385 shares of company stock worth $5,632,245. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

