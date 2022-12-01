Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Buys 12,085 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,085 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $10,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $93,542,000. MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,413,000 after buying an additional 225,806 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 37,874.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,400,000 after buying an additional 170,812 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,121,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 236,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,115,000 after buying an additional 73,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.00.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LAD traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $238.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,907. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $349.61.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.90 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 28.20%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 45.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $43,441.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,824.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

