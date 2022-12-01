Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Buys 66,824 Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,824 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Establishment Labs worth $8,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 5.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 39.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 142.2% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Establishment Labs by 198.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Establishment Labs by 664.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 41,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ESTA shares. Mizuho started coverage on Establishment Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Establishment Labs from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Establishment Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.43.

Establishment Labs Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ESTA traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,727. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $93.80.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 49.50% and a negative return on equity of 209.77%. The business had revenue of $38.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Establishment Labs Profile

(Get Rating)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.