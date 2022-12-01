Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Has $15.96 Million Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 264,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 64,161 shares during the period. CoStar Group comprises about 1.2% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $15,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,223,000 after buying an additional 204,955 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,212 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,683,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,634,000 after purchasing an additional 403,931 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in CoStar Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,965,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,039,000 after purchasing an additional 649,193 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,449,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,458,000 after purchasing an additional 131,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CoStar Group Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

CSGP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.15. 32,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $85.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.23 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.26.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

