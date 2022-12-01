Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Invests $5.77 Million in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in NICE by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,568,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,282,000 after purchasing an additional 171,470 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in NICE by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NICE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Seascape Capital Management grew its position in shares of NICE by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Price Targets

NICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on NICE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NICE in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NICE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.38.

Trading Up 4.1 %

About NICE

Shares of NICE traded up $7.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $202.07. 5,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,063. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.32. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $164.65 and a 12 month high of $312.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

