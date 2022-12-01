Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 75,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,027,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,048,867,000 after buying an additional 248,746 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,856,000 after buying an additional 261,508 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,536,000 after buying an additional 386,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 837,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,029,000 after buying an additional 20,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

NASDAQ:AXON traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $182.45. 21,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,261. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.33. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 126.92 and a beta of 0.70. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $193.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXON. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.25.

In related news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $310,713.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,454.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 201,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $310,713.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,454.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,754. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

