Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 350,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,157,000. Parsons comprises 1.1% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of Parsons as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Parsons in the first quarter worth approximately $20,520,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Parsons in the second quarter worth approximately $17,585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Parsons by 15.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,128,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,084,000 after buying an additional 412,992 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Parsons by 4,326,900.0% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 216,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after buying an additional 216,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Parsons by 45.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,827,000 after buying an additional 216,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Parsons from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Parsons to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Parsons from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Parsons from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Parsons Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PSN traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.08. 2,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,463. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.88. Parsons Co. has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

