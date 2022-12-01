Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Sells 20,178 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,178 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of SiTime worth $12,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiTime

In other news, Director Katherine Schuelke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.89, for a total transaction of $296,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,713.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $34,713.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,092,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katherine Schuelke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.89, for a total value of $296,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,713.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,558 shares of company stock valued at $447,283 in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SiTime Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SiTime in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

SiTime stock traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,624. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.36 and a 200-day moving average of $132.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.90. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $73.10 and a one year high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.03 million. SiTime had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 6.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SiTime

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Recommended Stories

