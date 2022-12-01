Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Takes Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 69,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,623,000. IDEX makes up about 1.0% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 39.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,122,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,284,000 after purchasing an additional 320,220 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 22.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,153,000 after purchasing an additional 226,831 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,778,000 after buying an additional 223,005 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,559,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,292,000 after buying an additional 159,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in IDEX by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,374,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,705,000 after buying an additional 152,391 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IEX. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on IDEX to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

IDEX Stock Performance

IEX stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $239.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,894. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $240.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEX news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $42,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,766 shares of company stock worth $2,097,044. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

