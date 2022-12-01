Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,175 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,722 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for about 1.7% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Intuit worth $189,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Intuit by 20.4% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.2% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.1% during the second quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.0% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $7.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $415.47. 56,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,924. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $697.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.11 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Intuit news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.58.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

