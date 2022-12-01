Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $462.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $498.00 to $462.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.35% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on INTU. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.58.
Intuit Trading Up 7.3 %
NASDAQ:INTU opened at $407.59 on Thursday. Intuit has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $697.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $397.10 and a 200 day moving average of $410.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Intuit by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
