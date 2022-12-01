Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,085,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 81,811 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.30% of Intuitive Surgical worth $217,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.05.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 72,953 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,996. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $270.39 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $369.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a PE ratio of 71.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

