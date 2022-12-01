Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Inuvo Price Performance
NYSE INUV opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. Inuvo has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.66. The firm has a market cap of $35.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45.
Inuvo Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inuvo (INUV)
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.