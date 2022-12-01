Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUVGet Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Inuvo Price Performance

NYSE INUV opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. Inuvo has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.66. The firm has a market cap of $35.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45.

Inuvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

