Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a growth of 87.9% from the October 31st total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 337,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after acquiring an additional 207,414 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 669.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 240,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 209,618 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,161,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,712.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 197,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,439,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMN traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.19. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,391. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $25.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.10.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st.

