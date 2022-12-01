Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 5,807 put options on the company. This is an increase of 259% compared to the average daily volume of 1,616 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 8,544.0% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureCycle Technologies Trading Down 3.9 %

PCT stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.67. The stock had a trading volume of 11,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,638. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 7.01. PureCycle Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $12.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

Several brokerages have commented on PCT. Cowen lowered their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

