Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 38,933 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 27% compared to the typical daily volume of 30,604 call options.
Li Auto Trading Down 3.2 %
Li Auto stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.30. The stock had a trading volume of 15,595,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,008,280. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.88. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $41.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of -419.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.08.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. DBS Vickers began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CLSA initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Auto
About Li Auto
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Li Auto (LI)
