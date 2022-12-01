Invivyd (IVVD) & Its Rivals Financial Review

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Rating) is one of 275 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Invivyd to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Invivyd and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invivyd 1 0 0 0 1.00 Invivyd Competitors 815 3787 10604 156 2.66

Invivyd presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.74%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 83.14%. Given Invivyd’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Invivyd has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invivyd N/A -61.84% -53.66% Invivyd Competitors -4,520.56% -103.18% -36.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Invivyd and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Invivyd and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Invivyd N/A -$226.79 million -0.87 Invivyd Competitors $746.04 million $141.14 million -0.06

Invivyd’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Invivyd. Invivyd is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.9% of Invivyd shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Invivyd has a beta of -0.39, meaning that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invivyd’s rivals have a beta of 0.70, meaning that their average share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Invivyd rivals beat Invivyd on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease. It also has discovery stage candidates for the prevention of seasonal influenza. Invivyd, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC for the discovery and optimization of proprietary antibodies; and the Scripps Research Institute to perform research activities to identify vaccine candidates for the prevention, diagnosis or treatment of influenza or beta coronaviruses. The company was formerly known as Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Invivyd, Inc. in September 2022. Invivyd, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

