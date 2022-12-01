iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,192,871 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 20,702,281 shares.The stock last traded at $105.13 and had previously closed at $102.73.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.92.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,549,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,556,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,987 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,426,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,805,000 after purchasing an additional 898,700 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,046.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052,206 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 5,124,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,757,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,386 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.