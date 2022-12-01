iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,666,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,058,000 after buying an additional 120,510 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 137,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after buying an additional 32,477 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $63.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.14. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

