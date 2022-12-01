iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,600 shares, an increase of 85.4% from the October 31st total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,653,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,060,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 128,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 31,281 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 30,332 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $735,000.

Get iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SUSB traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $23.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,931. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.91. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $25.79.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.