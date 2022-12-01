iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Position Increased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.
NASDAQ MBB opened at $93.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.39. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $107.88.
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
