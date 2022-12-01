iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the October 31st total of 5,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,121,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCZ stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,593,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,703. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.91. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $73.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.