iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) is Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $35,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 719.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of BATS VLUE traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.89. 741,377 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.91 and its 200 day moving average is $92.97. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

