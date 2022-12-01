iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,942 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 126.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 25,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,323 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 228.9% in the first quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 51,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 35,915 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $24,370,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.19. The stock had a trading volume of 68,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,338,319. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $116.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.43.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.