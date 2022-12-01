iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $158.53. 126,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,185,856. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.57 and its 200 day moving average is $149.90.

Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

