iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stake Boosted by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,095 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR opened at $71.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.04. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $83.57.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.