iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,635 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,829 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,282,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,221,000 after purchasing an additional 484,517 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,025,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,409,000 after purchasing an additional 422,454 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of DVY stock opened at $125.49 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $133.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.79 and its 200-day moving average is $119.70.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.346 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

