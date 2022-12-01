iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Short Interest Update

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,900 shares, a decrease of 60.2% from the October 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,344,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.87. 4,818,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,868,656. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.94 and a 200-day moving average of $110.02. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.75 and a 12 month high of $110.43.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% in the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

