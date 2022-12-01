iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Short Interest Update

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,900 shares, a decrease of 60.2% from the October 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,344,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.87. 4,818,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,868,656. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.94 and a 200-day moving average of $110.02. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.75 and a 12 month high of $110.43.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.