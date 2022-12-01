iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 4.2% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Next Level Private LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 61,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,249,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 194,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,960,000 after acquiring an additional 16,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 89,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.82. The stock had a trading volume of 102,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,644,940. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.50. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $117.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

