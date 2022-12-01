iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 217,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,960 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $8,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 143.5% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 724.4% in the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $49.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.45. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.13 and a 12 month high of $50.75.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

