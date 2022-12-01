Isomer Partners LP Sells 116,970 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Isomer Partners LP lowered its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 116,970 shares during the quarter. Lamb Weston accounts for about 17.7% of Isomer Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Isomer Partners LP’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $32,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 37,913 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 399,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

LW traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.54. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $88.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.17.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

