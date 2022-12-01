Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.2784 per share on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Israel Discount Bank’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Israel Discount Bank Stock Performance

ISDAY opened at $55.41 on Thursday. Israel Discount Bank has a 12 month low of $47.72 and a 12 month high of $69.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.72.

Israel Discount Bank Company Profile

Israel Discount Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Israel, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Retail Banking, Middle Market Banking, Corporate Banking, Financial Operations, Discount Capital, Discount Bancorp, Israel Credit Cards Company, and Other segments.

