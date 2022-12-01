Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.2784 per share on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Israel Discount Bank’s previous dividend of $0.22.
Israel Discount Bank Stock Performance
ISDAY opened at $55.41 on Thursday. Israel Discount Bank has a 12 month low of $47.72 and a 12 month high of $69.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.72.
Israel Discount Bank Company Profile
