Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,188.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 66.2% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 2.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.17.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $189.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.58. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.50 and a 12-month high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Stories

