James Latham plc Announces Dividend of GBX 7.25 (LON:LTHM)

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.25 ($0.09) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

James Latham Price Performance

Shares of LTHM opened at GBX 1,215 ($14.54) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £242.40 million and a P/E ratio of 567.98. James Latham has a twelve month low of GBX 1,061.20 ($12.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,446.25 ($17.30). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,193.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,267.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Insider Transactions at James Latham

In other James Latham news, insider Nick Latham purchased 799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,145 ($13.70) per share, with a total value of £9,148.55 ($10,944.55).

About James Latham

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the importing and distribution of timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods, engineered timber products, softwoods, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments, as well as architectural moldings and components.

Further Reading

