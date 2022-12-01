Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Janel Co. (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.00 and last traded at $39.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

Janel Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $46.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.97.

About Janel

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Logistics, Manufacturing, and Life Sciences. The Logistics segment provides cargo transportation logistics management services, including freight forwarding by air, ocean, and land-based carriers; customs brokerage services; warehousing and distribution services; and other value added logistic services, as well as customs entry filing, cargo insurance procurement, logistics planning, product repackaging, and online shipment tracking services.

