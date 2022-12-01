Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Seaways in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $10.84 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.45. The consensus estimate for International Seaways’ current full-year earnings is $6.98 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Seaways’ FY2024 earnings at $9.84 EPS.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

International Seaways Price Performance

INSW stock opened at $43.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.31. International Seaways has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $48.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.60.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $236.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.13 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 11.60%.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 3,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $137,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 3,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $137,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 40,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,818.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,999 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,527. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Seaways

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.