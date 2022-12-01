Jet Protocol (JET) Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $45.59 million and approximately $76,815.06 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0268 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,939.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010679 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036278 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00040261 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005832 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021302 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00244186 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000132 BTC.

JET is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.02373033 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $74,770.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

