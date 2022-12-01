Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Raised to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Jet2 from GBX 1,650 ($19.74) to GBX 1,300 ($15.55) in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Jet2 Stock Performance

Shares of DRTGF stock opened at $9.58 on Monday. Jet2 has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $9.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76.

Jet2 Company Profile

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

