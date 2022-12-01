JOE Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. JOE has a total market capitalization of $54.10 million and $1.77 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000969 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, JOE has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About JOE

JOE was first traded on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

