JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPNS. TheStreet cut shares of Sapiens International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

SPNS stock opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.80. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $36.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 216,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 88,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter valued at $678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

