JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Price Target to GBX 1,050

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,000 ($11.96) to GBX 1,050 ($12.56) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BTVCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Britvic from GBX 845 ($10.11) to GBX 830 ($9.93) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Britvic from GBX 940 ($11.25) to GBX 920 ($11.01) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,020 ($12.20) to GBX 1,050 ($12.56) in a research note on Tuesday.

Britvic Price Performance

Shares of Britvic stock traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $20.21. The company had a trading volume of 32,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,957. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.90. Britvic has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $26.51.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

