JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Lifted by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $35,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 208.7% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 21,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 15,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.8% during the second quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 9,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 115,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after buying an additional 14,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.7 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,924,318. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.33 and its 200 day moving average is $119.05. The company has a market cap of $398.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.