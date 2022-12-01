JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Target Price to $38.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $38.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Insmed from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Insmed to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Insmed in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insmed has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Insmed stock opened at $18.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44. Insmed has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24.

In other Insmed news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 7,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $134,781.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,188.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Insmed news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 7,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $134,781.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,188.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 11,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $222,874.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,587.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Insmed by 374.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 228,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 64,060 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,770,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,284,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

