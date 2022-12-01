JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) to “Overweight”

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Elisa Oyj from €54.60 ($56.29) to €50.80 ($52.37) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Elisa Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elisa Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.10.

Get Elisa Oyj alerts:

Elisa Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELMUF opened at $55.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.77. Elisa Oyj has a one year low of $55.20 and a one year high of $56.45.

About Elisa Oyj

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elisa Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elisa Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.